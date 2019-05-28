GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- A crazy "Caught In The Act" out of Grand Bay. It happened Friday morning at the Waffle House on Grand Bay Wilmer Road.
Two armed robbers storm inside, jump over the counter. No customers were inside. The three employees immediately hit the floor with their hands up before being forced to crawl into the back room.
Both suspects had their faces covered. While one of them watched the employees, the other emptied out the cash register.
At this point all three employees told to take off their clothes and hand over all their belongings. The two women are completely naked, the male employee kept his boxers on -- as all three were forced to crawl into the office in the back. The suspects locked them inside before leaving.
According to investigators, the suspects got away with $1600.
Even though they had their faces covered, if you recognize anything about the two -- investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office want to hear from you.
Meanwhile -- if you have video of someone "Caught In The Act" -- we want to see it. Email it to us at fox10reportit@fox10tv.com.
