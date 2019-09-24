THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- An update on a "Caught In The Act" we profiled last week.
Two suspects remain jailed -- connected to a string of crimes in Theodore.
Both suspects were arrested Monday, September 23 by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Antonio Robinson, 19, and Javonte Johnson, 21, each facing four counts of breaking and entering into unlocked vehicles. Johnson also has a charge of possession of marijuana.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office -- they got away with a stolen gun, two laptops, tools, and other items.
It's unclear if the stolen gun or other items have been recovered.
