MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- New video to a "Caught In The Act' we showed you Thursday. Infrared video shows an unwelcomed visitor around 5 a.m. Saturday, August 31st. It's the same suspect who about an hour earlier was snooping outside a home around the block between Lloyds Lane and Hillcrest and appeared to be armed with a gun.
"It scared me because I knew my boyfriend had been out there and we were actually supposed to have left about 4 a.m. And you actually see him come onto the video at 4:01 a.m. So we would have been standing there in the breezeway if we would have left when we were supposed to," said homeowner.
While the cameras are added security -- seeing an armed suspect is a reminder of why they installed in the first place.
"It's almost as if he was in my home being in that little area. He wasn't in my yard he went all the way through. It just scares me," said homeowner.
Back to the new surveillance video it appears as though the suspect has tattoos on his left arm as he "door checks" the truck -- only to realize the door is locked.
It's exactly why Mobile Police launched the "Lock it Up" campaign -- urging gun owners to not only lock their vehicles, but take their guns out and securely lock them up too.
The homeowner is warning others in Southridge subdivision and beyond to beware.
"Don't go out there thinking this is just some teenage kid looking for a few dollars -- this is an individual that is looking for cash and guns. He does not seem to care that people are home and he could possibly shoot them... So they need to immediately call the police if they see anything."
If you know who the suspect is turn him in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Meanwhile, other residents are encouraged to check their cameras to see if they have any surveillance video of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.