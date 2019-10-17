The Mobile Police department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 28-year-old Quentin Vincent.
Officials say Vincent is wanted in connection to the robbery of a Subway restaurant. The robbery took place at 3057 Dauphin Street on Monday, October 14.
According to authorities, officers responded to the location in reference to a robbery report. Witnesses told police that a male entered the location armed with a gun and demanded money. They say the man took money from the location and headed southbound on foot.
No injuries were reported.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Vincent, please contact police at 251-208-7211.
