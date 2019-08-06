FORT WALTON BEACH, Fl. (WALA) -- A day after taking to social media, Fort Walton Police have identified an attempted burglary suspect.
According to police they are looking for 19-year-old Kyle Johnson of Okaloosa County. An arrest warrant has been issued for attempted burlgary.
The surveillance video shows the suspect trying to break into Jimmy's Men Store & Pawn Shop on August 5th around 5:40 a.m.
It's almost comical to watch -- as the guy in the video throws a brick at the front door -- the brick bounces off the glass exterior.
He then begins to kick the door and violently hit it with his bare hand before leaving.
While he did not gain access into the business, it was enough to set off the alarm and dispatch police.
