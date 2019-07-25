MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff is investigating a string of car break-ins on Copeland Island Court.
MCSO releasing video on their Facebook page of an incident that happened on July 17th.
In the surveillance video, you can see two of the suspects creeping up behind the truck. Eventually they make their way into the side passenger door and take what they want.
At some point, a third person shows up in the video. They're suspected in several other car break-ins in the area.
If you have information that can help investigators -- call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.
