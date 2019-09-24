MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspected smash and grab thief doesn't get far.
Less than two hours before the store opened, Mobile Police say the Walgreen's on Government near Michigan Avenue had an early visitor Monday, September 23rd around 5:40 a.m.
Police say after tossing a concrete block through the front glass, the suspect got busy -- crawling over the counter and going straight for the cigarettes.
Hours later investigators arrested 35-year-old David McHome in a nearby abandoned home -- with all the cigarettes. He's now charged with Burglary 3rd Degree.
