MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An armed robbery taking a store employee and customers by surprise. It happened Tuesday, September 24th at the Diamond Convenience Store on Congress Street.
Locked and loaded -- he came in hot -- demanding money. The cashier and customers moving out of the way as he emptied the the register.
The suspect never put his gun down and appears to be making demands at the people still in the store.
He would make a mess as he attempts to grab something under the register.
But he also had help. A check of the surveillance cameras shows he pulled up in this red Ford pickup. Police believe he was casing the store before the driver went inside.
The driver looks around the store before the bad guy enters and takes the cash.
Both suspects left in the pickup, which was reported stolen before the robbery. The truck has since been recovered, but the suspects -- who police consider armed and dangerous -- are still at large.
If you know who they are turn them in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.