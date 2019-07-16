MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We continue to get videos and pictures sent in by you the viewers -- who are tired of being victimized by thieves.
Home surveillance this week coming to us from the Brookwood neighborhood not far from the mall. In the video, a guy is seen stealing a gas tank from the homeowner's garage.
The homeowner tells us several cameras catching him driving and casing the neighborhood. The suspect was seen driving a late model silver Toyota Forerunner.
While they say it's just a gas tank -- they fear he may come back and steal more. Anyone who recognizes the guy in the video is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
