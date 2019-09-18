THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- New video from Team Sheriff after a neighborhood in Theodore becomes the target in a string of vehicle burglaries.
It happened early Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. on Bridgewater Drive. The suspects getting into at least three unlocked vehicles. One of the suspects appears to be wearing a ski mask but no shoes.
According to Mobile County Sheriff's investigators they stole a gun, two laptops, tools, and other items -- all left in unlocked vehicles. The Sheriff's Office once again urging people to lock their cars and gun owners to take the guns inside.
Gun owners also reminded to record serial numbers on their guns. According to authorities only about half the guns stolen had their serial numbers recorded -- leaving them with no idea if they were dealing with a stolen gun.
Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633. Callers can remain anonymous.
