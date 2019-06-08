MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help identifying a couple of identity thieves.
According to investigators -- the man and woman -- used cloned credit cards to withdraw money from the ATM at Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union on May 25 & 26 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The victim's cards were from different banks from across the city -- each victim reporting a loss between $500 to $900 dollars.
To protect yourself -- investigators suggest checking your bank accounts daily. If you see any suspicious activity -- call your bank immediately and if it is fraud -- file a police report.
If you recognize the couple in the surveillance images call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or MPD Financial Crimes Unit 251-208-7240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.