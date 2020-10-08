MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A trip to a local laundromat turns into a crime. Mobile Police releasing surveillance video of two suspects seen prying open the coin boxes of three washing machines.
It happened on Monday, September 7, 2020 at approximately 2:55 a.m. at Cheetah Speedy Laundry, 5041 Cottage Hill Road.
According to investigators, one of the suspects was the lookout while the other pried the machines open.
They are wanted for Theft of Property 4th and Criminal Mischief 3rd.
If anyone recognizes the suspects -- call Mobile Police at (251)208-7211. Callers do not have to give their name.
