MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have released video of a man suspected of several residential burglaries in the Midtown area.
In the surveillance video the man is on a bike. According to investigators, the latest incident happened int he 1100 block of Caroline Avenue.
It's very clear video. If you recognize him -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
