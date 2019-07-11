MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking for help in identifying a brazen thief who stole at the Family Dollar at 6510 Zeigler Boulevard.
It happened Monday, July 8th at 7:38 p.m. Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video entered the store and walked around for a while. According to police, moments later he snatched a 20 dollar bill from the hand of a 15-year-old boy who was purchasing candy for his grandmother.
The suspect ran out the door and fled in a gray or silver sedan with an unknown driver. If you know who he is call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
