PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) -- Escambia County Sheriff's investigators need your help to identify a suspect wanted for theft the ServPro location on South Fairfield Drive in Pensacola.

It happened on April 21st. Although the surveillance video is not the best -- the suspect can be seen walking around.

According to investigators, the suspect committed multiple vehicle burglaries and grand theft by cutting the catalytic converters off of several vehicles in the lot.

The suspect is believed to be a male, wearing a Tyvek Suit, carrying a bag. This suspect maybe involved in similar thefts in the same area.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.