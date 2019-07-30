MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Quick arrests in a rash of car break-ins we showed you last week.
It did not take long for the Mobile County Sheriff's Office to round up 20-year-old Hunter Antley and 23-year-old Matthew Vance.
According to investigators, the two are suspects in connection with several vehicle break-ins in the Copeland Island Court area of West Mobile.
Their arrests come less than a week after Team Sheriff posted this home surveillance video on Facebook.
Antley has been released. Vance remains in Metro Jail charged with more serious gun charges.
