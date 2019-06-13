MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have released new home surveillance video of three suspects wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of Sam Wilson III. The three men in the video are also believed to be involved in a ring of car break-ins in West Mobile.
MPD released the video on Wednesday -- two days after releasing a surveillance image of another suspect they want to talk to. 31-year-old Wilson was shot and killed around 5 a.m. Thursday, June 6 while heading out the door to work when police believe he interrupted someone breaking into his wife's car.
Police have gone door-to-door looking for any shred of surveillance video that could help lead them to Wilson's killer.
"Anything that people in those areas find on their ring door bells or any other surveillance equipment would certainly be of some benefit to us as a department possibly," said Chief Lawrence Battiste, MPD.
Residents in Spring Grove say the neighborhood is forever changed.
"A lot of people are on edge," said one neighbor.
As most invest in beefing up their home security -- they believe it's just a matter of time before their neighbor's killer is brought to justice.
"Somebody will give them up. Something will happen. I have full confidence in the Mobile Police Department -- that they will take care of this," said neighbor.
Meanwhile, Mobile Police are hoping money talks and are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
"You can run but you can't hide... We as a department will allocate all the resources we have available to bring you to justice," said Battiste. "If we haven't knocked on your door... Please give us a call if you have
information that you think is pertinent to this investigation."
