MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police needs the public's help identifying a burglary suspect who broke into the Old Shell Road Animal Shelter.
It happened on Saturday, July 13, at 5:22 a.m.
The suspect is seen breaking into a side window and entering the shelter. According to police, once inside he stole money, along with several other items and then exited the same way he came in.
The suspect was wearing shorts, t-shirt, hat, and a side satchel backpack.
If anyone recognize the suspect please call MPD 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.