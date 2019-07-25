SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- It's one of the pettiest crimes we've seen in a while. Surveillance video from the Smoothie King in Saraland shows a woman stealing the employee tip jar.
Employees are under the impression the woman in the video is pregnant. We're told she purchased a smoothie -- and was seen walking around the store for a while looking at different products.
When she thought the coast was clear -- she's seen swiping the tip jar from the store counter.
It only had about four hours worth of tips in it -- but the point is -- it wasn't hers.
If you know who she is -- call Saraland Police 251-675-5331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.