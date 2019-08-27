SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- Satsuma Police investigating a series of thefts that occurred at the Pilot Travel Center on Highway 43 during the month of July.
According to police, the thieves seen on surveillance video stealing all kinds of stuff including automotive lubricants and chemicals, electronic accessories, and some beer.
Investigators say they were seen driving multiple vehicles including: A light blue Mercury Grand Marquis, a white pickup extended cab (possibly a Chevy or GMC) with damage to the passenger side, along with a small black sedan -- possibly a Nissan Altima.
If you know who they are or have information that can help the case -- call Satsuma Police at 251-675-0151. Information can also be sent in through the Satsuma Police Facebook account.
