MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police releasing some clear images of two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card.
The crime happened on May 24th at around 9:30 a.m. Police say the two men went into Hagan Fence Company on Government Boulevard to pick up an order that was placed over the phone. The order was for $3,100 worth of fencing.
Both men loaded up the black aluminum fencing into a white Toyota Tacoma and tan GMC and left the scene.
If you recognize them call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
