EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A very bold thief hits up the Prichard Water Works and Sewer plant near Chickasabogue Park -- not once but twice. The first time happening on June 5th at night, the second time Saturday June 15th during the middle of the day.
Surveillance video giving a good look at the suspect. As he's breaking and entering -- he's since drinking a large soft drink and smoking a cigarette.
He takes a lot of time browsing through all the tools, taking a tape measure, then trying some safety goggles on for size.
He'd load up on a lot more tools -- stuffing them in his pockets. Watching the video, you'll notice he drops a tool. As he bends over to pick it up -- he gives the camera an unwanted eye-full -- nearly losing his shorts.
He'd then take a wheelbarrow full of gas tanks and extension chords. Returning a short time later, he appears to be soaken wet.
While he was there for more than an hour and a half -- much of his time was spent trying to figure out how to get a roll-up garage door open to take off on a lawnmower. Once out -- he takes off on the mower -- even closing the door.
He wouldn't get far though. After driving away on the lawnmower -- he went down an embankment into the woods -- he got the mower stuck and took off on foot.
In addition to what he took this time, we're told during his first visit he stole a small John Deere utility vehicle.
If you take a closer look at the surveillance video you'll notice he has a tattoo on his left arm. If you know who he is turn him in to Prichard Police 251-452-2211.
