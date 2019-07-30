MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released surveillance video of a suspect stealing a rod and reel off a boat.
It happened Friday, July 19th in the 3900 block of Wiggins Drive. Police say the suspect knocked on the door of the home then left when no one answered. He then returned a short time later and knocked again before making his move.
The suspect was seen getting into a black pickup truck believed to be a 2000 Ford with a gold grill.
If anyone recognizes the suspect -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
