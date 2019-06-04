MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While stolen vehicles are not unusual -- it's how and who stole this next one that has Mobile Police hopeful someone will recognize them.
It was May 21st, just after 10 p.m. A white Hyundai driving past Boomer's Automotive Interiors on Government Street -- returning moments later.
The back seat passenger is seen getting out and looking into the passenger side of the red truck -- a well-kept 1993 Chevy single-cab long wheel base.
The first suspect, then goes and assists the driver, who for whatever reason needs to be carried out of the car and placed into the red truck, which appears to be unlocked and keys inside.
A third person in the white car gets into the driver seat, but they were in no hurry to leave. They all stick around for a few more minutes before driving away.
Investigators hopeful the video and the unusual cirumcstances will lead them to the suspects.
Meanwhile, fom car theft to car burglaries. Mobile Police are still looking two guys who went to town last week at Barrington Park Apartments on Cottage Hill.
You see them going through the parking lot door--checking. It was almost too easy for them finding cars unlocked. Once inside taking everything they wanted.
Mobile Police continue to urge everyone to lock their car doors to not become an easy target.
Again if you have information about either one of these cases give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.
