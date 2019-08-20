SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- On August 16, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hibbett Sports, located at 3385 Schillinger Road in Semmes.
Witnesses stated (4) females and (3) males entered the business and began trying on clothes and shoes. Employees witnessed one of the suspects taking items that were placed behind the counter.
The manager, who was suspicious of a potential "snatch & grab" asked the female suspect to pay for the item, during which time an argument ensued.
The manager proceeded to lock the door to the business with the suspects inside, which escalated the incident. All of the suspects then pawed and slapped at the manager while trying to get out of the locked door.
The door was unlocked, and the suspects fled with approximately $500 dollars worth of shoes, hats, and assorted clothing. MCSO also learned that on a
The suspects left the scene in two vehicles:
(1) 2019 Red Toyota Camry AL#2CD7582, and (1) 2017-2019 Black Infinity QX60 (unknown tag).
If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633.
