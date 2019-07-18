MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are looking for help in identifying some liquor thieves. It happened about several ABC liquor stores in Mobile and Mobile County within the past few weeks.
According to police, the suspects walking in selecting what they wanted and walking out the store without paying.
The ABC Board putting out five surveillance images of suspects -- in hopes someone will recognize them and turn them in.
If you know who they are -- call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.