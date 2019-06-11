MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you own a business, especially a convenience store, theft is always part of the equation. A suspect with a sweet tooth and thirst for beer makes off at the Government Boulevard Raceway.
Raceway owner Mike Sehar will tell you business comes in waves, especially towards the end of the week.
"It's Friday -- people take advantage because it's busy," said Sehar.
Last Friday -- a woman with a small toddler is seen on the stores many surveillance cameras stealing Starbursts.
"She's looking to see which box is full," said Sehar as he shows us the video. "She's looking at it to see if she's going to put it in. Watch here we go she puts the entire box in her bag. It was a full box. $117 worth."
Ohhhh... but she's not done. As the little boy child runs around the store -- she goes to the back to get a cold one out of the freezer.
"Watch... She's getting a beer. Very quickly," said Sehar.
By the time the woman takes the child to the bathroom -- one of the employees becomes suspicious.
"As soon as she suspected something... She went to the back office and started reviewing the tape," explained Sehar.
By the time she saw the crime unfold on tape -- the woman was gone without paying.
While Sehar was not shocked, he was disturbed she had a small child with her.
"People like this... They think it's okay for them to do it. That's why they do it with their kids and that's the problem. And when those kids are growing up they think it is okay but it's not okay," said Sehar.
She left in this small silver Acura. If you know who the woman in the video is -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
