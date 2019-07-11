MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A thirsty thief gets away with six cases of beer. It happened Wednesday morning at the Raceway on Government Boulevard.
Like most customers -- the suspect was in and out. Only problem is -- after going straight to the back cooler and loading up on six cases (18-pack) of Bud Light -- he skipped one important step -- avoiding the cashier and taking off out the door without paying.
Each priced at $20.99 -- it's more than $125 worth of beer. All carried out with ease.
"It's just insane. This is 8:43 in the morning," said Mike Sehar, Raceway owner.
Once out the door, he quickly threw the beer in the back of an older model Toyota Rav 4 (champagne color). In his attempt to get away, the suspect nearly backed up into another customer's car.
"As soon as he started walking out... My employee noticed. She went outside -- but for safety reasons we don't want them to approach because God forbid if they are armed or something like that. So she paid attention, called the cops and filed a report," explained Sehar.
The SUV had US Army plates. While he may have pulled a fast one and made off with the beer -- Sehar hopes he doesn't get away with it.
"I'm hoping with the description of the vehicle and the person -- if someone sees it -- they report it to Mobile Police. That would be great," said Sehar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
