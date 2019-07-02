MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local used car dealership is the target of an overnight thief. Mobile Police are asking for your help to identify him.
It happened in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 15th. Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking in Technique Auto Sales on Springhill Avenue around 3:45 a.m.
According to Mobile Police he pried open a gate to get inside. He would browse through all the equipment, avoiding heavier items and taking things that were easy to lift, carry, and roll out.
He was probably unaware of the surveillance camera in the corner watching his every move.
Investigators say he's approximately 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds, with a bald head.
If you know who he is call Mobile Police: 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
