MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We report on a lot of crimes caught on camera, but this time it's hitting too close to home.
Saturday morning the FOX 10 News entrance gate was vandalized and the suspect "Caught In The Act."
It was broad daylight -- around 8:30 a.m. when a guy walks up and completely pulls out our intercom card reader. But he's not done -- before walking away he throws it over the fence. Mobile Police were called out and filed a report.
The suspect appears to be wearing a black shirt with the number 17 on the back. It's unclear where he came from or why he did it, but from what we see in the video he appears to be on foot and walked away after the crime.
If you know who is -- turn him into Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
Meanwhile if you have video of someone "Caught In The Act" -- email it to us at fox10reportit@fox10tv.com.
