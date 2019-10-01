MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You'd be hard-pressed to find another neighborhood that gets into Halloween like Midtown's South Lafayette Street.
"Every holiday is a tradition here," said Jasyn Fowler.
Fowler says part of the fun is trying to out-do his neighbors.
"Every house has a theme. Our neighbors like witches... we like skeletons," explained Fowler.
While the holiday decor attracts a lot of attention --- this weekend they had an unwelcomed visitor.
"It was around 4:45 a.m. and this woman starts coming down the street doing a little shopping," said Fowler.
Home surveillance video shows the woman with cart in hand taking what she wanted from several homes.
"The next day we noticed stuff missing. And it was shocking because we thought it was going to be kids -- pranks. It's Halloween -- just pick up random pumpkins, skeletons, and things like that. But it was a grown woman. We couldn't believe it," recalled Fowler.
Given the time, it was risky business for some Halloween decorations.
"Even though the street is well lit... It's dark and she could have easily been shot by accident," said Fowler.
Browsing for more than 20 minutes, the woman put hundreds of dollars of decorations into her buggy -- which was also stolen from a yard up the street.
"The funny thing was -- the lady when she was doing her shopping... She went to grab one of the pumpkins off our picket fence and she realized -- oh it's tied down. So she gave up very quickly... But she did at least put it back in its place," said Fowler.
Just feet away she found some pumpkins.
"There was a pile here and she decided that okay I'll just grab those. We actually see her pick them up and examine them -- and then walk to the buggy and put them away. It got comical at that point ... She's actually checking them out to see if she wants them," said Fowler.
While Mobile Police call her the "Pumpkin Bandit" -- the neighborhood is calling "The Wicked Witch of Lafayette."
"So today we added a new 9 foot witch this year and the new boys (6 skeletons along the picket fence) have just arrived last night to help protect the street," explained Fowler. "Not only are residents watching... knowing that they are watching. They are protecting us every night."
Anyone with information -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Meanwhile, if you have video of someone "Caught In The Act" -- we want to see it. Email it to us at fox10reportit@fox10tv.com. We just might show it in our newscast.
