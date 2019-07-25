MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff releasing home surveillance video on Thursday of a couple of "would-be porch pirates" on Bellingrath Road.
Deputies say the woman on the camera walks up the driveway as her getaway driver (in a black Mazda CX-5 SUV) follows her. As she attempts to steal a package from the house near the front door -- she realizes the homeowner is home.
That's when investigators say -- the suspect yells "wrong house" and runs to get back in the black SUV.
As the vehicle backs up, deputies say the suspect snatches the alarm off the fence.
If you recognize her -- turn her in to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.