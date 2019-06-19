MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was an early morning wake-up call Saturday for the owners of Coastal Towing & Automotive.
"We got the call around 5:40 a.m. that somebody had broken into our lot and stolen our tow truck... So that's all the information we got at first," recalls Nicole Croomes, Coastal Towing & Automotive owner.
The good news -- the suspect -- 28-year-old Derek Wood was in custody. Croomes would later learn it all started about an hour earlier at the storage company next door.
"So he started over there... He was screaming and hollering and going crazy," said Croomes.
It was his screams for help that had someone call Mobile Police.
Wood could be heard on surveillance video screaming: "Somebody call... 648.... tell them Derek says heeeellllppp!"
As MPD tried to get into the storage facility, Wood seemingly under the influence -- jumped the fence.
"He jumped over and in the video it shows him on top of this car... He's screaming and hollering," explains Croomes.
Wood even asking for our help: "Somebody call the news van... Fox 10... I don't give a f...k."
He would hang out in the back lot for about 10 minutes before jumping into one of their tow trucks and starting it up.
As he tries to back it up, he crashes into a couple of vehicles. After two failed attempts -- third times the charm -- crashing through the metal gate.
Wood did not get far. He was going so fast he crashed and got bogged down in the ditch. Wood was arrested after a short foot chase. He was in the back seat of the patrol car when Croomes arrived on scene.
"I just asked him what provoked you to do this? Why would you do something like this? -- And he said 'I was in my feelings. He just said he wanted to follow his feelings,'" said Croomes.
Despite thousands of dollars in damage, Croomes knows it could have been much worse and praises the quick response by Mobile Police.
"I just could not be any more thankful to the Mobile Police Department because they were right on it. If this guy would have got on the road in the state of mind he was in he would have killed several people there is no doubt in my mind. So Mobile Police Department -- they are amazing --- they were on top of it," said Croomes.
Wood, who is the brother of missing mother Brittney Wood, is charged with theft of property first degree and two counts of criminal mischief.
