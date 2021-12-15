SEMMES, ALA. (WALA)- A bizarre incident played out in the Semmes Walmart parking lot and it was caught on surveillance video.

Two guys on the overnight shift were taking the trash out Saturday when they were shot, according to Mobile County Sheriff's Deputies.

In the video, you can see one guy collapse and the other runs back into Walmart.

This all happened 1:30am Saturday. The Walmart closed at 11pm.

"One of the employees realized he'd been shot. He felt the sting in his leg, realized he'd been shot. The other employee ran to the store and then he got up and ran the store as well," Capt. Paul Burch with the MCSO said.

Capt. Burch said a single bullet from a small caliber gun hit one of the men in the leg, but the bullet seemed to appear out of thin air, literally and figuratively

"There are no vehicle descriptions. We don't know of any person that he may have had a beef with. He was just somebody who goes to work every day and randomly struck by bullet. We have no way to know whether it was intentional or a stray bullet," said Capt. Burch.

Capt. Burch said they've even checked surveillance videos from all surrounding businesses and are still at a loss.

Capt. Burch said, "Very bizarre in that setting. You know, you would expect to see something like this maybe a hunting type accident if you're in the woods, you know, and somebody fires around that don't strike his target, but in the middle of the parking lot is very rare."

The man who was shot is recovering at home, Capt. Burch said.

If you think you know anything about this incident, give the sheriff's office a call.