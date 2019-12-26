MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With less than a week before we welcome in a new decade -- we're taking a look back at some of this year's "Caught in the Acts."
It was some of the most violent surveillance video we've seen. A shootout in downtown Mobile -- a year ago today (the day after Christmas). Mobile Police releasing the surveillance video in January to help identify the people in the video. Amazingly no one was injured in the crossfire.
Also in January -- who could forget the would-be car burglars who couldn't drive a stick shift. The owner of the older model Honda Civic was seen chasing the suspects. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office making an arrest not long after.
In March, a home burglary -- solved by DNA left at the crime scene. The evidence leading police to Jedarrius Cooley.
In May an armed robbery goes way beyond what we normally see. Two armed robbers stormed into the Waffle House in Grand Bay around 4 a.m. No customers were inside. The suspects jumped over the counter and forced three employees to crawl into the back room and strip off all of their clothes. No one was injured. The suspects made off with $1,600.
In June it was social media shame that forced a couple of suspected shoplifters to return the adult toy they stole from the Gift Spot on Airport Boulevard. The store posted the surveillance video of a man and woman stealing a product on Facebook-- giving them the opportunity to do the right thing.
"People were tagging them -- posting on their page. They were definitely caught. Come to find out -- they're actually brother and sister. It was very interesting, which is why I think it went viral," said Christina Snider, Gift Spot Store Manager.
A beer run theft turns violent at the CVS on Dauphin Island Parkway -- the suspected thief punching one of the employees as she confronts her at the door. But the jokes on her -- even though she made it out with one case -- her ride leaves her in the parking lot after seeing the confrontation unfold.
Last month (November) -- a sly suspect reached through the McDonald's drive-thru window. It was clearly someone with knowledge of daily operations -- managing to type in the code needed to unlock the register -- before taking the cash.
And Mobile Police closing in on a gun theft ring earlier this month (December) -- making five arrests, including a juvenile. They recovered more than 20 guns -- including 7 guns stolen in a smash and grab at Corey's Pawn and Gun.
As always -- keep those videos coming. If you have video of someone "Caught in the Act" -- email it to us at fox10reportit@foxtv.com.
