GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) --The George County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's asstance in identifying two suspected thieves.

According to investigators surveillance video and images from Carolyn's Grocery on Bexley Road and Highway 98 shows the suspects stealing an air compressor from the parking lot, which included the change box.

GCSO investigators say it happened some time between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday, September 17th to 6 a.m. Saturday, September 18th.

If you have any information concerning this crime, or believe you may recognize the suspects -- please contact the George County Sheriff's Office at 601-947-4811.