MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police releasing new surveillance video of an armed robbery that occurred at the Hooters on Airport Boulevard.
According to investigators, it happened on Monday, November 29, 2021, at approximately 12:05 a.m.
Police officers responded to 3869 Airport Boulevard for a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police officers discovered an employee had walked out the rear door to take the garbage out when an unknown male armed with a gun walked into the business.
Once inside -- investigator say the suspect demanded money from the assistant manager. The employee complied, and the subject left the restaurant running on foot.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
