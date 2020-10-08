MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An armed robbery caught on camera Monday evening (around 8:33 p.m.) at Jets Convenience Store at 1415 Dauphin Island Parkway.
Investigators say the suspect held up the cashier with a silver and black semi-automatic pistol.
The suspect was last seen fleeing east on Englewood Street on foot. His face was covered with a red bandanna and he was wearing red/yellow/black Nike shoes. He is approximately 5'7 and 140 pounds, long dreads.
Mobile Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to send a private message to Mobile Police at 251-208-7000 or 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.