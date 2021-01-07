PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) -- Our latest "Caught In The Act" coming to us from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say the suspect followed a victim from the Family Dollar located on Chief’s Way to Ember Ridge Apartments, where he tried to rob the victim.
According to investigators, as the victim was running away the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you recognize this suspect or have information that can help investigators - call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.
