MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX 10 News "Caught In The Act" does it again. Police say after featuring a theft at a local business -- they were able to identify and arrest one of the suspects.
Mobile Police arrested 63-year-old Randy Griffin Tuesday. He was booked into Metro Jail on receiving stolen property 1st degree.
Police say he and another many are accused of stealing $3,100 worth of fencing from Hagan Fence Company on Government Street. According to police, the two picked up the order -- which was placed over the phone with a stolen credit card.
Investigators are still looking for Griffin's alleged partner in crime. If you know who he is give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.
