MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested five people and recovered 20 stolen guns off the streets, including seven guns recovered from a burglary last month at Corey's Pawn & Gun.
A juvenile -- found in possession of one of the guns -- was also among the suspects arrested:
Patrick Orange, 28
Jarvis Miller, 25
Quincy Davis, Jr., 21
LeMyron Vail, 19
17-year-old Juvenile
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste calling it a huge success in the fight against stolen guns on the streets of Mobile.
"This is the result of good police work and lots of investigation. Anytime you have stolen guns on the streets they fall into the wrong hands and crimes are committed. Getting one of these guns off the streets can potentially save a life. And that's what we are working to do get the guns off the streets and save lives," said Chief Battiste.
FOX 10 News featured surveillance video from Corey's Pawn & Gun last month of an overnight burglary caught on camera. It happened on November 8, around 1:30 a.m. The suspects broke into the store, smashed the glass cases the guns were in and began loading up. According to investigators the thieves stole 30 guns.
Again, 7 of the guns recovered were from Corey's, an additional two reported stolen out of Mobile, and another one reported stolen in Florida. Investigators are still trying to determine where the other guns came from. Also recovered was a bullet proof jacket.
All five suspects will face felony charges based on the new law passed making it a felony to be in possession of a stolen firearm.
