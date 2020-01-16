An attempted home break-in caught on doorbell camera. The video coming to us from Durande Drive off Florida Street.
The suspect's clearly inexperienced -- not only giving the doorbell camera a good look at their faces -- but also leaving behind another key piece of evidence.
"It was around Christmas. I think they saw my Christmas tree in the window -- when I had all the presents around my tree," said homeowner.
Mobile Police three suspects were casing the home -- one of them acting as the "lookout" on the street.
It appears as though none of them noticed their every move was being watched by the doorbell ring camera.
"I don't even think they knew what it was because they never looked at it," said homeowner.
If they didn't want to be noticed -- the chose the wrong clothes to wear -- two of them wearing brightly colored shirts -- especially with cars passing nearby.
"There was a truck that passed by. They all acted natural... You can see them get nervous and start walking away... And the moment the truck drives on they start running to the back of my house," said homeowner.
Moments later -- police say the suspects broke a window in an attempt to get inside.
"We have double-paned windows and so they only got through one pane. And I think it was really loud when it broke and they got scared. You can see they tried to lift up on the window at first -- so police actually go their fingerprints too," explained homeowner.
The suspects drove off in a silver SUV. If you recognize the suspects, turn them in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
