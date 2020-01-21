MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- He was long gone by the time Mobile Police arrived. Minutes before surveillance images show him walking into the BBVA Compass Bank on Government Boulevard.
It happened Thursday, January 16th around 1 p.m.
Investigators say he passed the teller a note demanding money and also implied he had a weapon and would shoot the victim.
If you know who he is -- call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
Across the bay near Mullet Point, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is looking to talk with the guy in caught on home surveillance video.
The video shows him prowling and door checking around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
As soon as he realized the vehicle was locked he moved on, however, the homeowner sending out a warning to his neighbors and would-be thieves.
"Lock your doors. That's the most important thing you can do and for the community, and to the people that are doing this know that there are cameras out here. You're going to eventually get caught. There's people down here and we see and eventually someone's going to catch up with you," said Tom Worshum, concerned homeowner.
If you recognize the guy in the video -- call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office 251-937-0202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.