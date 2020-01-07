Escambia County Sheriff's Officials releasing surveillance images of a suspected bank robber.
Investigators say he walked through the door around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and robbed the Synovus Bank on 9 Mile Road in Pensacola. As you can see from the surveillance images -- he made no attempt to disguise himself.
If you know who he is turn him -- you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ESCO at 850-436-9620.
Demetrius Hall, 42, remains in Metro jail arrested Monday, January 6th. According to investigators Hall is seen in surveillance video carrying a brick. They believe he threw the brick through the window of the CBD Store in downtown Mobile on St. Francis Street -- before breaking and entering.
All that was stolen -- a $12 scale. Hall now facing a charge of burglary third degree.
Meanwhile, Team Sheriff looking for the driver of a white Chevy pickup truck. According to investigators -- the truck showed up on surveillance video shortly after an ice machine was broken into in the parking lot of Greer's on Dauphin Island Parkway.
The crime happened on December 29th around 4:30 a.m. They managed to get away with $400.
The suspect truck is believed to be a white Chevy 1500 or 2500 pick up. If you can help investigators call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.
