Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- A brazen beer thief "Caught in the Act" at the Raceway on Government Boulevard.
The suspect is seen on surveillance video taking four cases of Bud Light -- a total of nearly $75. That was on April 25th.
The same guy came back Sunday, May 3rd and it just so happens the same cashier was working. She recognized him as he went for the beer cooler and told him to leave.
The store's owner says businesses are hurting and hopes someone will recognize the suspect and turn him in.
"Small businesses are hurting as it is -- much less you want to ad theft on top of it, where there is like very little money to be made. We are doing whatever we can to survive at this time and not layoff people," said Mike Sehar, Raceway owner.
The suspect was seen driving a black four-door Nissan with temporary tags. If you recognize him give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
