MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- They rolled into the Raceway parking lot just before six Wednesday evening. The two suspects walking inside -- they would head straight for the cold beer. Both loading up on cases of Bud Light -- they'd bypass the cash register.
"When I saw them -- I saw they had beer in their hand and they were walking towards the door. The bigger guy walked straight out the door... And I was screaming -- 'Hey, excuse me sir -- y'all have to pay for that beer," said Renyasha Towner, Raceway cashier.
Moments later the second guy seen in the video has second thoughts.
"He put his beer down and in the middle of the isle and said 'I'm not with him' -- and the other guy walked out and got in the car," said Towner.
The cashier followed him out into the parking lot as he tried to make his getaway.
"He pulled back -- he said -- 'B' you better get out of my way. I'm not paying for nothing,'" recalled Towner.
The driver would nearly run her over as he pulled out of the parking lot as the second guy barely got into the back seat as he drove away.
Raceway owner Mike Sehar says this is exactly why they urge employees not to confront suspects.
"Because the thing is -- once you walk out the door things can go from bad to worse. What if they had a weapon, what if they had a knife. The next thing you know -- you're vulnerable -- something could potentially happen. And we don't want that," said Sehar.
Sehar is hoping someone recognizes the suspects. The surveillance cameras catching them both from several different angles in and outside the store. The vehicle they were seen in is a late 90s Lexus ES -- with damage to the driver's door.
"I don't care what it is -- they are always watching the cameras. If you think you are getting away with something -- there's no point -- because they are going to catch you," said Towner.
While the loss is more than 50 dollars, Sehar believes they'll eventually pay for it.
"It's going to be some very expensive beer," said Sehar.
He's offering a reward for anyone who provides information leading to their arrests. If you can help investigators call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
