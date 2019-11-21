MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With six fewer shopping days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas -- many of you have already begun your holiday shopping, which includes online shopping.
Online spending is set to hit a record high this holiday season of near $144-billion. As those packages are delivered -- it's also a time to keep a watchful eye for porch pirates or in this case Christmas grinches taking your hard earned purchases -- sometimes just moments after they're delivered, and in some cases the thieves following delivery trucks.
There's a variety of products -- cameras and affordable devices -- on the market to catch the thieves in the act and even deter this type of activity. But to avoid becoming a victim police advise requesting phone and or email notifications to track your packages. They also suggest having packages delivered somewhere else where you know someone will be.
