MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A brazen suspect caught in the act taking a bike and tools.
The video coming to us from a home in King's Ranch Subdivision off Moffett Road.
It happened Friday, February 11th around 3:45 p.m. The suspect even taking time to use the air compressor to air up the tires before riding off.
The bike is a neon green men's bike. If you look closely at the video -- you may notice the suspect wearing mis-matched shoes.
If this sounds familiar -- give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.
