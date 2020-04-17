MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two beer bandits caught n the act -- Mobile Police hope you can identify them.
The surveillance video coming to us from the Shell Station at 158 North Broad Street. Investigators say two men walked in and only paid for one can of beer.
According to MPD, one of the suspects shielded the other who is seen taking cases of beer and walking without paying.
If you recognize these guys Mobile Police want to hear from you 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
