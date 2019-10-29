MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar.
The surveillance video coming to us from the Zimlich Patio & Garden store -- located at 2650 Dauphin Street.
Investigators say the crime happened last Friday, October 25, 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
